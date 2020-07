Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly cats allowed garage parking alarm system business center clubhouse coffee bar hot tub package receiving

Located between a friendly residential neighborhood and the community of Adams Farm rests the award winning community, Legacy at Twin Oaks Apartment Community. Constructed on the beautiful grounds of a former golf course in Southwest Greensboro, residents enjoy easy access to Wendover Avenue without the congestion of living on a major road. At Twin Oaks, convenience is taken to the next level. Neighbors also love what is saved on entertainment by taking advantage of the largest community-based fitness centers in the Triad, watching a DVD library selection in the 24 seat, 106 inch screen multi-media theatre, or simply surfing the web poolside or in the Internet Café. Location, convenience, and value gladly find each other at Legacy at Twin Oaks.