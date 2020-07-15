Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments internet access new construction online portal smoke-free community

Your brand new home awaits you at Landon Creek Apartments, a premier location in the heart of Greensboro. Located near shopping, restaurants and more off of Battleground Avenue and Horse Penn Creek Rd you are only a few minutes drive from anywhere! We offer open living concepts in each of our expansive one and two bedroom floor plans. Our interiors include plush carpeting, luxury plank flooring, granite counter-tops, and roomy 9 foot ceilings with fans. The master bathrooms also include a walk-in shower. You can enjoy over sized closets and a storage room in all units or, step outside and enjoy the fresh air on your patio which comes with each plan. All of our units are non-smoking as well! We are just minutes from many local parks, restaurants and excellent shopping. Stop in today and let us show you around!