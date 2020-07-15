All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like
Landon Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
Landon Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Landon Creek

4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H · (336) 490-9195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 44951E · Avail. Sep 15

$980

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 44952F · Avail. Sep 7

$1,099

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landon Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Your brand new home awaits you at Landon Creek Apartments, a premier location in the heart of Greensboro. Located near shopping, restaurants and more off of Battleground Avenue and Horse Penn Creek Rd you are only a few minutes drive from anywhere! We offer open living concepts in each of our expansive one and two bedroom floor plans. Our interiors include plush carpeting, luxury plank flooring, granite counter-tops, and roomy 9 foot ceilings with fans. The master bathrooms also include a walk-in shower. You can enjoy over sized closets and a storage room in all units or, step outside and enjoy the fresh air on your patio which comes with each plan. All of our units are non-smoking as well! We are just minutes from many local parks, restaurants and excellent shopping. Stop in today and let us show you around!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300/ Pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/Pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Landon Creek have any available units?
Landon Creek has 2 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Landon Creek have?
Some of Landon Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Landon Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landon Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Landon Creek is pet friendly.
Does Landon Creek offer parking?
Yes, Landon Creek offers parking.
Does Landon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Landon Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Landon Creek have a pool?
No, Landon Creek does not have a pool.
Does Landon Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Landon Creek has accessible units.
Does Landon Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landon Creek has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd
Greensboro, NC 27455
Four Seasons Town Homes
2705 Four Seasons Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27406
Encore North
3619 N Elm St
Greensboro, NC 27455
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl
Greensboro, NC 27455
Hamptons at Country Park
4515 Lawndale Dr
Greensboro, NC 27455
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St
Greensboro, NC 27409
The Reserve at Greenwood
515 Carowill Dr
Greensboro, NC 27455

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 BedroomsGreensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NCCarrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at GreensboroGreensboro CollegeCatawba CollegeForsyth Technical Community College