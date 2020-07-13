All apartments in Greensboro
Four Seasons Town Homes
Greensboro, NC
Four Seasons Town Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Four Seasons Town Homes

2705 Four Seasons Blvd · (833) 428-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2705 Four Seasons Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27406
Rolling Roads

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2717D · Avail. Jul 23

$866

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Four Seasons Town Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Four Seasons Town Homes is a beautiful community with convenient access to interstate I-40 and I-85, Four Seasons Town Centre, The Grand 12 - Four Seasons Station, and numerous dining options at your fingertips in Greensboro, NC. Our townhomes are located in a highly desirable school district including: Archer Elementary School, Allen Middle School, and Smith High School!

Our townhome has been carefully designed with you in mind to include a spacious master suite, entertainment style kitchens, along with washer & dryer connections! Did you know each townhome has its own private patio?! Sign me up!

At Four Seasons we believe in making this a community and a home, not just a complex and a house. We would love to have you join our boutique community and “Live the Difference” with Four Seasons!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 administrative fee at move-in
Additional: Pest control $5; Trash $5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (one-time fee)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage on each patio included in rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Four Seasons Town Homes have any available units?
Four Seasons Town Homes has a unit available for $866 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Four Seasons Town Homes have?
Some of Four Seasons Town Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Four Seasons Town Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Four Seasons Town Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Four Seasons Town Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Four Seasons Town Homes is pet friendly.
Does Four Seasons Town Homes offer parking?
Yes, Four Seasons Town Homes offers parking.
Does Four Seasons Town Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Four Seasons Town Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Four Seasons Town Homes have a pool?
Yes, Four Seasons Town Homes has a pool.
Does Four Seasons Town Homes have accessible units?
No, Four Seasons Town Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Four Seasons Town Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Four Seasons Town Homes has units with dishwashers.
