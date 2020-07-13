Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub range Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments hot tub online portal

Four Seasons Town Homes is a beautiful community with convenient access to interstate I-40 and I-85, Four Seasons Town Centre, The Grand 12 - Four Seasons Station, and numerous dining options at your fingertips in Greensboro, NC. Our townhomes are located in a highly desirable school district including: Archer Elementary School, Allen Middle School, and Smith High School!



Our townhome has been carefully designed with you in mind to include a spacious master suite, entertainment style kitchens, along with washer & dryer connections! Did you know each townhome has its own private patio?! Sign me up!



At Four Seasons we believe in making this a community and a home, not just a complex and a house. We would love to have you join our boutique community and “Live the Difference” with Four Seasons!