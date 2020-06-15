4614 #D Lawndale Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

NW - Condo in the Desirable Battle Forest Development, Water Included, Wood Flooring, All Electric, Fenced Patio, Swimming Pool with Community! - NW Large Two-Story Condo in Battle Forest Development.

Two Bedrooms and One Bathrooms.

Kitchen has Stove, Refrigerator and Dish-washer.

Beautiful Wood/Vinyl Flooring Downstairs and Carpet in the Bedrooms.

Bedrooms are located on the 2nd Floor.

Large Laundry Room/Pantry.

Ceiling Fans and Two Inch Blinds on the Windows.

Fenced in Patio Area with Utility Room.

Approximately 1225 square foot.

Central AC and All Electric.

WATER IS INCLUDED!!

Swimming Pool with the Community.

Sorry no smoking allowed inside condo.

Desirable and Convenient location off of Battleground.

Address: 4614 #D Lawndale Drive, Greensboro NC 27455

Directions: From Battleground turn onto Pisgah Church, left onto Lawndale, pass Natural Science Center, Right into Battle Forest development - Across from Food Lion.

Rent is $895, Deposit is also $895 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.

For more information or to set up a showing call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.



(RLNE3705942)