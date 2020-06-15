All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 4614 #D Lawndale Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
4614 #D Lawndale Dr.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

4614 #D Lawndale Dr.

4614 Lawndale Dr · (336) 365-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4614 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
NW - Condo in the Desirable Battle Forest Development, Water Included, Wood Flooring, All Electric, Fenced Patio, Swimming Pool with Community! - NW Large Two-Story Condo in Battle Forest Development.
Two Bedrooms and One Bathrooms.
Kitchen has Stove, Refrigerator and Dish-washer.
Beautiful Wood/Vinyl Flooring Downstairs and Carpet in the Bedrooms.
Bedrooms are located on the 2nd Floor.
Large Laundry Room/Pantry.
Ceiling Fans and Two Inch Blinds on the Windows.
Fenced in Patio Area with Utility Room.
Approximately 1225 square foot.
Central AC and All Electric.
WATER IS INCLUDED!!
Swimming Pool with the Community.
Sorry no smoking allowed inside condo.
Desirable and Convenient location off of Battleground.
Address: 4614 #D Lawndale Drive, Greensboro NC 27455
Directions: From Battleground turn onto Pisgah Church, left onto Lawndale, pass Natural Science Center, Right into Battle Forest development - Across from Food Lion.
Rent is $895, Deposit is also $895 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
For more information or to set up a showing call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.

(RLNE3705942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. have any available units?
4614 #D Lawndale Dr. has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. have?
Some of 4614 #D Lawndale Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4614 #D Lawndale Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. offer parking?
No, 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. has a pool.
Does 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 #D Lawndale Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4614 #D Lawndale Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407
Landon Creek
4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H
Greensboro, NC 27410
Hamptons at Country Park
4515 Lawndale Dr
Greensboro, NC 27455
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27407
Pointe at Irving Park
3100 N Elm St
Greensboro, NC 27408
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd
Greensboro, NC 27409
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27410
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity