Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

109 Malamute Ln.

109 Malamute Lane · (336) 355-6677
Location

109 Malamute Lane, Greensboro, NC 27407

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Malamute Ln. · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1290 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
3BR/2.5BA Townhome Convenient to Wendover Ave. - End unit in Bridford Downs! 3 bedrooms with main-level master and 2.5 bathrooms. Storage closet and patio in back. Appliances included are, refrigerator, range/oven, & dishwasher. Convenient location close to everything in Greensboro and quick access to I-40. Community pool and 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of your front door! Water/Sewer included with the rent. This one will go fast!

24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.

Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling: https://showmojo.com/l/2d57cee0e0

Or call 336-355-6688 to schedule a showing with an agent.

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE4785446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Malamute Ln. have any available units?
109 Malamute Ln. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Malamute Ln. have?
Some of 109 Malamute Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Malamute Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
109 Malamute Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Malamute Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Malamute Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 109 Malamute Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 109 Malamute Ln. offers parking.
Does 109 Malamute Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Malamute Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Malamute Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 109 Malamute Ln. has a pool.
Does 109 Malamute Ln. have accessible units?
No, 109 Malamute Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Malamute Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Malamute Ln. has units with dishwashers.
