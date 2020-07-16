109 Malamute Ln.

Amenities

3BR/2.5BA Townhome Convenient to Wendover Ave. - End unit in Bridford Downs! 3 bedrooms with main-level master and 2.5 bathrooms. Storage closet and patio in back. Appliances included are, refrigerator, range/oven, & dishwasher. Convenient location close to everything in Greensboro and quick access to I-40. Community pool and 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of your front door! Water/Sewer included with the rent. This one will go fast!



24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.



