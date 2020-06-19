All apartments in Gibsonville
432 Homestead St Apt D
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

432 Homestead St Apt D

432 Homestead Drive · (336) 895-1191
Location

432 Homestead Drive, Gibsonville, NC 27249

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $675 · Avail. now

$675

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 432-D Homestead Street, Gibsonville, NC 27249: 2 bedroom, 1 ½ bath unit with updated eat-in kitchen, new flooring, fresh paint, new carpet. Beautiful laminate wood look flooring on main level. New fixtures. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Washer/dryer hook-ups in kitchen. Available 6/19. ** Photos reflect finished product, colors & styles may vary **

$675.00 Monthly Rent
$675.00 Deposit

Elementary: Gibsonville
Middle: Eastern
High: Eastern

(RLNE5829764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Homestead St Apt D have any available units?
432 Homestead St Apt D has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 432 Homestead St Apt D have?
Some of 432 Homestead St Apt D's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Homestead St Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
432 Homestead St Apt D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Homestead St Apt D pet-friendly?
No, 432 Homestead St Apt D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibsonville.
Does 432 Homestead St Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 432 Homestead St Apt D does offer parking.
Does 432 Homestead St Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Homestead St Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Homestead St Apt D have a pool?
No, 432 Homestead St Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 432 Homestead St Apt D have accessible units?
No, 432 Homestead St Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Homestead St Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Homestead St Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Homestead St Apt D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 432 Homestead St Apt D has units with air conditioning.
