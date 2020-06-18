All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B

405 West Harvie Avenue · (704) 861-0833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

405 West Harvie Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2 Bedroom Apartment in Gastonia - Only $795! - You will love this quaint apartment community in the Historic York Chester District, in Gastonia.

This home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, hardwood flooring throughout, separate dining area, washer and dryer connections, and off street parking! This apartment has it's own entrance with front porch! You will love this quaint community and location!

This home rents for $795 and the water, sewer, trash is $50 per month. Lawn care is included!!

Pets are conditional.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is at the corner of Main Avenue and Oakland Street. We offer overnight key rentals Mondays through Thursdays with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this property’s information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood so we are unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply - no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you for your cooperation in these matters and look forward to assisting you soon.

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5734955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B have any available units?
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B does offer parking.
Does 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 405 W Harvie Avenue Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity