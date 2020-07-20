802 Black Springs Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

THIS IS A MUST SEE SINGLE FAMILY BRICK RANCH!



Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in this lovely 1650 Sqft home.



Located in North Gastonia, in an charming, small neighborhood close to Hwy 279 and easy access to I 85. Close to neighborhood store for convenient shopping.



Move-in ready



Home Features:



*New kitchen cabinets and countertops,

*Newly renovated master and 2nd bath,

*Wood flooring through out with carpet in 4th bedroom,

*Driveway with parking,



For an appointment to view this great property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net .



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



Brookside Elementary School

North Gaston High School

Holbrook Middle School