802 Black Springs Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:21 PM

802 Black Springs Drive

802 Black Springs Dr · No Longer Available
Location

802 Black Springs Dr, Gaston County, NC 28054

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
THIS IS A MUST SEE SINGLE FAMILY BRICK RANCH!

Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in this lovely 1650 Sqft home.

Located in North Gastonia, in an charming, small neighborhood close to Hwy 279 and easy access to I 85. Close to neighborhood store for convenient shopping.

Move-in ready

Home Features:

*New kitchen cabinets and countertops,
*Newly renovated master and 2nd bath,
*Wood flooring through out with carpet in 4th bedroom,
*Driveway with parking,

For an appointment to view this great property, please call Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net . 

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Brookside Elementary School
North Gaston High School
Holbrook Middle School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

