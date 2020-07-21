All apartments in Gaston County
Find more places like 653 Oates Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaston County, NC
/
653 Oates Road
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

653 Oates Road

653 Oates Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

653 Oates Road, Gaston County, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 653 Oates Road! This 2 bedroom home features a cozy interior and updated kitchen appliances. Family and pet friendly, a fully fenced back yard is perfect for the kids and fur babies. A half enclosed back area is great for entertaining and enjoying sweat tea in the shade! Quick access to I-85 and US-274. Schedule your showing today before this home is gone!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Oates Road have any available units?
653 Oates Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaston County, NC.
Is 653 Oates Road currently offering any rent specials?
653 Oates Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Oates Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 Oates Road is pet friendly.
Does 653 Oates Road offer parking?
No, 653 Oates Road does not offer parking.
Does 653 Oates Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Oates Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Oates Road have a pool?
No, 653 Oates Road does not have a pool.
Does 653 Oates Road have accessible units?
No, 653 Oates Road does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Oates Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 Oates Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 653 Oates Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 653 Oates Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Walker's Ridge
1100 Robinwood Rd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr
Gastonia, NC 28052

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCCherryville, NCBelmont, NCMount Holly, NCClover, SCShelby, NCLincolnton, NC
Pineville, NCWestport, NCDenver, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCWaxhaw, NCHarrisburg, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College