Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Welcome to 653 Oates Road! This 2 bedroom home features a cozy interior and updated kitchen appliances. Family and pet friendly, a fully fenced back yard is perfect for the kids and fur babies. A half enclosed back area is great for entertaining and enjoying sweat tea in the shade! Quick access to I-85 and US-274. Schedule your showing today before this home is gone!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**