Location

355 Sailway Road, Forsyth County, NC 27127

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 355 Sailway Road have any available units?
355 Sailway Road has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 355 Sailway Road currently offering any rent specials?
355 Sailway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Sailway Road pet-friendly?
No, 355 Sailway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 355 Sailway Road offer parking?
No, 355 Sailway Road does not offer parking.
Does 355 Sailway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Sailway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Sailway Road have a pool?
No, 355 Sailway Road does not have a pool.
Does 355 Sailway Road have accessible units?
No, 355 Sailway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Sailway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Sailway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Sailway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Sailway Road does not have units with air conditioning.

