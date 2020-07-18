All apartments in Forsyth County
Find more places like 1305 Yardley Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forsyth County, NC
/
1305 Yardley Terrace
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

1305 Yardley Terrace

1305 Yardley Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1305 Yardley Terrace, Forsyth County, NC 27105

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Located near Germonton Rd in an established neighborhood sits this unique 3 bedroom 1 1/2 half bath home. This home sits in a cul-de-sac and has mature trees around it. We have upgraded the flooring, installed new appliances and upgraded lighting. Nice private backyard offers a spacious deck! Schedule your tour today by using our Self Showing Feature!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Yardley Terrace have any available units?
1305 Yardley Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, NC.
Is 1305 Yardley Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Yardley Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Yardley Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Yardley Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Yardley Terrace offer parking?
No, 1305 Yardley Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Yardley Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Yardley Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Yardley Terrace have a pool?
No, 1305 Yardley Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Yardley Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1305 Yardley Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Yardley Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Yardley Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Yardley Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Yardley Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd
Kernersville, NC 27284
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NCCornelius, NCKernersville, NC
Mebane, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCDavidson, NCGraham, NCJamestown, NCRural Hall, NCDenver, NCLewisville, NC
Clemmons, NCThomasville, NCAsheboro, NCKannapolis, NCAlbemarle, NCDanville, VAWestport, NCHarrisburg, NCNewton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Forsyth Technical Community College