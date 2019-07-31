All apartments in Fairview
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:05 PM

1518 North Carolina 218

1518 North Carolina Highway 218 · No Longer Available
1518 North Carolina Highway 218, Fairview, NC 28079

pet friendly
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is tucked away on over 1 acre of land and is sure to go quick as it's rural, but convenient to major highways, dining, and shopping. The home itself has been buttoned up nicely, and is ready for immediate move-in. Contact us today for a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1518 North Carolina 218 have any available units?
1518 North Carolina 218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, NC.
Is 1518 North Carolina 218 currently offering any rent specials?
1518 North Carolina 218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 North Carolina 218 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 North Carolina 218 is pet friendly.
Does 1518 North Carolina 218 offer parking?
No, 1518 North Carolina 218 does not offer parking.
Does 1518 North Carolina 218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 North Carolina 218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 North Carolina 218 have a pool?
No, 1518 North Carolina 218 does not have a pool.
Does 1518 North Carolina 218 have accessible units?
No, 1518 North Carolina 218 does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 North Carolina 218 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 North Carolina 218 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 North Carolina 218 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 North Carolina 218 does not have units with air conditioning.
