Fairview, NC
1201 Highway 218 W
Last updated April 1 2020

1201 Highway 218 W

1201 North Carolina Highway 218 · No Longer Available
Location

1201 North Carolina Highway 218, Fairview, NC 28079

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2/1 brick ranch with large yard and new renovation - Property Id: 234193

PICTURES WILL BE POSTED SOON - 2 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch - open kitchen with island and dining area, large carport conversion space for extra living space, new roof, new windows, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, all new bathroom, original hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms with new waterproof flooring in all other areas. Large fenced yard - can be sectioned off for smaller area if needed. storage shed at rear of property. Laundry room with hookups. County water and septic system so no sewer bill. PROPERTY STILL CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION - VISITORS NOT ALLOWED WITHOUT SCHEDULED MEETING WITH OWNER.
tenant pays all utility's including garbage service and must maintain the yard and landscaping.
additional deposit may be required depending on references and credit check
Background and credit check required to be approved prior to move in
Minimum credit score of 600
Certain animals may be approved with non refundable deposit and prior approval from owner
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234193
Property Id 234193

(RLNE5606194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

