1201 Highway 218 W

2/1 brick ranch with large yard and new renovation - Property Id: 234193



PICTURES WILL BE POSTED SOON - 2 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch - open kitchen with island and dining area, large carport conversion space for extra living space, new roof, new windows, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, all new bathroom, original hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms with new waterproof flooring in all other areas. Large fenced yard - can be sectioned off for smaller area if needed. storage shed at rear of property. Laundry room with hookups. County water and septic system so no sewer bill. PROPERTY STILL CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION - VISITORS NOT ALLOWED WITHOUT SCHEDULED MEETING WITH OWNER.

tenant pays all utility's including garbage service and must maintain the yard and landscaping.

additional deposit may be required depending on references and credit check

Background and credit check required to be approved prior to move in

Minimum credit score of 600

Certain animals may be approved with non refundable deposit and prior approval from owner

