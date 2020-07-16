All apartments in Durham County
Find more places like
203 Eagleson St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

203 Eagleson St

203 Eagleson St · (984) 225-1951
Location

203 Eagleson St, Durham County, NC 27709
Research Triangle Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 Eagleson St · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1923 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
garage
new construction
Price Drop! Brand New! 3 Bedroom End Unit Town home with 2 car Garage! Located in Davis Park! Available Now! - Available Now!

Be the first to rent this spacious 3 bedroom town home! Not only is it an end unit but it has a large 2 car garage. It has a fully updated Kitchen with top of the line appliances, granite counter tops, wood floors on the ground floor and deluxe carpet on the 2nd floor.

This Brand New Community is conveniently located off Davis Drive in Durham. Enjoy easy access to the Research Triangle Park, RDU Airport, NC-147, I-40 and I-540. The community includes:gathering areas, walking trail around pond, tot lot playground, and a dog park onsite.

Great Features:

*Gorgeous wood floors on the first floor
*Fully updated kitchen with high end appliances and granite counter tops
*Attached 2 Car Garage
*End Unit
*New Community and great location
*Front loading washer and dryer included

Cats and small dogs allowed with approval and deposit.

This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.
650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.
Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com
Please visit www.acorn-oak.com

Take a Virtual Tour Today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6k5SXY6s1k

(RLNE5596401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

