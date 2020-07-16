203 Eagleson St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Price Drop! Brand New! 3 Bedroom End Unit Town home with 2 car Garage! Located in Davis Park! Available Now! - Available Now!



Be the first to rent this spacious 3 bedroom town home! Not only is it an end unit but it has a large 2 car garage. It has a fully updated Kitchen with top of the line appliances, granite counter tops, wood floors on the ground floor and deluxe carpet on the 2nd floor.



This Brand New Community is conveniently located off Davis Drive in Durham. Enjoy easy access to the Research Triangle Park, RDU Airport, NC-147, I-40 and I-540. The community includes:gathering areas, walking trail around pond, tot lot playground, and a dog park onsite.



Great Features:



*Gorgeous wood floors on the first floor

*Fully updated kitchen with high end appliances and granite counter tops

*Attached 2 Car Garage

*End Unit

*New Community and great location

*Front loading washer and dryer included



Cats and small dogs allowed with approval and deposit.



This home is offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management.

650+ credit score required and clean rental history required.

Contact Lesley to schedule your tour today at Lesley@acorn-oak.com

Please visit www.acorn-oak.com



Take a Virtual Tour Today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6k5SXY6s1k



