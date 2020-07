Amenities

Completely remodeled ground floor condo. Bright and open includes new laminate flooring throughout, electric log fireplace, master with walk-in closet and large walk in tiled shower in master bath. New vanities, new lighting fixtures, and amazing water views. Enjoy the short distance to the community pool, and boat slip leases subject to availability. Restrictions, no smoking, no pets.