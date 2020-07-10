All apartments in Davidson
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

905 Central Park Circle

905 Central Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

905 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Davidson area townhome - End unit townhome with open floorplan, lots of storage and less than a mile to Davidson area restaurants, shopping and parks. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor along with laundry area. Half-bath and spacious living room, kitchen and breakfast nook on first floor. Private, landscaped breezeway from garage to home. Great place to be close to everything while still enjoying some privacy. Washer and dryer included for convenience only. Tenant to pay for water service along with rent for $50 per month.

(RLNE5820516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Central Park Circle have any available units?
905 Central Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
Is 905 Central Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
905 Central Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Central Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 905 Central Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 905 Central Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 905 Central Park Circle offers parking.
Does 905 Central Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Central Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Central Park Circle have a pool?
No, 905 Central Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 905 Central Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 905 Central Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Central Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Central Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Central Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Central Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

