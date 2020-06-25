All apartments in Davidson
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

767 Southwest Drive

767 Southwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

767 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Bright and open 2BD/2BA tennis villa located in Davidson with winter views of Lake Norman. Second floor unit with lots of light. Open living room and eating area with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Granite countertops in kitchen. New flooring throughout. Large screened in porch. Master bedroom with porch access, walk-in closet and private bathroom. Great location, close to I-77 and Main Street in Davidson. Walking distance to North Harbor club and community pool. Washer and dryer included and additional storage closet outside. Boat slip rentals are also available for community members only. Don't miss out! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Southwest Drive have any available units?
767 Southwest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 767 Southwest Drive have?
Some of 767 Southwest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Southwest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
767 Southwest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Southwest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 Southwest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 767 Southwest Drive offer parking?
No, 767 Southwest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 767 Southwest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 Southwest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Southwest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 767 Southwest Drive has a pool.
Does 767 Southwest Drive have accessible units?
No, 767 Southwest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Southwest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Southwest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 767 Southwest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 767 Southwest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
