767 Southwest Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Bright and open 2BD/2BA tennis villa located in Davidson with winter views of Lake Norman. Second floor unit with lots of light. Open living room and eating area with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Granite countertops in kitchen. New flooring throughout. Large screened in porch. Master bedroom with porch access, walk-in closet and private bathroom. Great location, close to I-77 and Main Street in Davidson. Walking distance to North Harbor club and community pool. Washer and dryer included and additional storage closet outside. Boat slip rentals are also available for community members only. Don't miss out! Scarlett Properties to procure tenant only.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

