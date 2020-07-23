All apartments in Davidson
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

767 Old Meeting Way

767 Old Meeting Way · No Longer Available
Location

767 Old Meeting Way, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

Brick 2-story townhome in The Townhomes at Deer Park For Rent! Main level has Great Room with fireplace and built-ins, Half Bathroom, Kitchen with granite and Dining area with newer vinyl plank flooring. Upper level Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer and 2 Bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill style Full Bath with garden tub. You will enjoy an Enclosed Patio area with Storage Closet and this property is within walking and biking distance to Downtown Davidson, shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of enclosed patio area. HOA maintains all other exterior lawn areas. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available three weeks from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Old Meeting Way have any available units?
767 Old Meeting Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 767 Old Meeting Way have?
Some of 767 Old Meeting Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Old Meeting Way currently offering any rent specials?
767 Old Meeting Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Old Meeting Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 Old Meeting Way is pet friendly.
Does 767 Old Meeting Way offer parking?
No, 767 Old Meeting Way does not offer parking.
Does 767 Old Meeting Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 Old Meeting Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Old Meeting Way have a pool?
No, 767 Old Meeting Way does not have a pool.
Does 767 Old Meeting Way have accessible units?
No, 767 Old Meeting Way does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Old Meeting Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 767 Old Meeting Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 767 Old Meeting Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 767 Old Meeting Way does not have units with air conditioning.
