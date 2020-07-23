767 Old Meeting Way

Amenities

Brick 2-story townhome in The Townhomes at Deer Park For Rent! Main level has Great Room with fireplace and built-ins, Half Bathroom, Kitchen with granite and Dining area with newer vinyl plank flooring. Upper level Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer and 2 Bedrooms that share a Jack & Jill style Full Bath with garden tub. You will enjoy an Enclosed Patio area with Storage Closet and this property is within walking and biking distance to Downtown Davidson, shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of enclosed patio area. HOA maintains all other exterior lawn areas. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available three weeks from an approved application.