648 Portside Drive

FULLY FURNISHED and WATERFRONT third floor END UNIT condo in Davidson Landing For Rent! Stunning lake views from almost every room! Floor plan has Great Room with wood burning fireplace, Dining area with built-ins, open Kitchen with granite and new stainless appliances, 2 Full Baths and 2 Bedrooms including Master Suite. Enjoy your morning coffee from the lakeside Patio and take advantage of the community amenities including a sandy beach, community pool and tennis court. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. Property will be available January 2, 2020 and the lease term will end April 30, 2020.