211 Harbour Place Drive

Amenities
Looking for Davidson Townhome with office & private entrance....this is IT!!! Can be 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom with office. Lower level has private exterior entrance and would make a great home office. Beautiful brownstone within walking distance to Davidson, shopping and restaurants! Rooftop deck to enjoy sunsets! Hardwood floors, new carpet, granite counters, pantry and master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Enjoy Harbour Place Park with its lake and walking trails. Also, convenient to Davidson canoe and kayak launch.