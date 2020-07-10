211 Harbour Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for Davidson Townhome with office & private entrance....this is IT!!! Can be 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom with office. Lower level has private exterior entrance and would make a great home office. Beautiful brownstone within walking distance to Davidson, shopping and restaurants! Rooftop deck to enjoy sunsets! Hardwood floors, new carpet, granite counters, pantry and master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Enjoy Harbour Place Park with its lake and walking trails. Also, convenient to Davidson canoe and kayak launch.