211 Harbour Place Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:31 PM

211 Harbour Place Drive

211 Harbour Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Harbour Place Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for Davidson Townhome with office & private entrance....this is IT!!! Can be 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom with office. Lower level has private exterior entrance and would make a great home office. Beautiful brownstone within walking distance to Davidson, shopping and restaurants! Rooftop deck to enjoy sunsets! Hardwood floors, new carpet, granite counters, pantry and master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Enjoy Harbour Place Park with its lake and walking trails. Also, convenient to Davidson canoe and kayak launch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Harbour Place Drive have any available units?
211 Harbour Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 211 Harbour Place Drive have?
Some of 211 Harbour Place Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Harbour Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Harbour Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Harbour Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 Harbour Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 211 Harbour Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 Harbour Place Drive offers parking.
Does 211 Harbour Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Harbour Place Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Harbour Place Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Harbour Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Harbour Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Harbour Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Harbour Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Harbour Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Harbour Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Harbour Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

