16824 Summers Walk Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous former model home (with tons of upgrades) has an open floor plan with quality amenities!



The cozy great room features crown molding and a corner fireplace with stone surround. The kitchen boasts granite counters, a tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and a large breakfast area.



A most desirable feature of this home is the first-floor master suite and luxury bath with a dual vanity, tile-surround garden tub and separate shower. The upper level features two spacious secondary bedrooms and a large bonus room.



This beautiful home has fresh paint throughout and new Berber carpet in master bedroom.



Relax on the covered front porch or the paver patio in the beautifully landscaped backyard! Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, depending on size and breed---additional pet deposit and/or monthly pet fee may be required per owners' discretion.