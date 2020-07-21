All apartments in Davidson
Last updated October 7 2019 at 5:55 PM

16824 Summers Walk Blvd.

16824 Summers Walk Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

16824 Summers Walk Boulevard, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous former model home (with tons of upgrades) has an open floor plan with quality amenities!

The cozy great room features crown molding and a corner fireplace with stone surround. The kitchen boasts granite counters, a tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and a large breakfast area.

A most desirable feature of this home is the first-floor master suite and luxury bath with a dual vanity, tile-surround garden tub and separate shower. The upper level features two spacious secondary bedrooms and a large bonus room.

This beautiful home has fresh paint throughout and new Berber carpet in master bedroom.

Relax on the covered front porch or the paver patio in the beautifully landscaped backyard! Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse.

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, depending on size and breed---additional pet deposit and/or monthly pet fee may be required per owners' discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. have any available units?
16824 Summers Walk Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. have?
Some of 16824 Summers Walk Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
16824 Summers Walk Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. offer parking?
No, 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. has a pool.
Does 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16824 Summers Walk Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
