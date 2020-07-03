All apartments in Davidson
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:24 PM

12707 Windsor Crest Court

12707 Windsor Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

12707 Windsor Crest Court, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Simply spectacular home with walk-out basement 2nd living quarters--fantastic guest or in-law suite! This is a RARE FIND! 2.5 story home with 6 BRs and 4 full baths on 3 levels: boasts a basement featuring its own separate kitchen, great room, bedroom and full bath, tons of windows and natural light, and steps out to a covered rear patio and patio extension. On the main level is the master bedroom with spacious bathroom offering double sink vanity and oversized walk-in shower. There is also another bedroom and full bath on the main level! Upstairs on the 2nd level are 3 additional bedrooms, a 4th full bathroom and bonus room. Stunning wood floors are through the main living area. Upgraded kitchen is bright and functional with large center island and stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas stove and white cabinets. Breakfast area steps out to a raised deck overlooking a rear yard with mature trees. Oversized two-car garage has extended space for a workshop area. There is plenty of basement storage space as well! Located on an almost 1/2 acre cul-de-sac lot in Bailey Springs subdivision which offers community pool and playground, the Davidson Greenway goes through the neighborhood and connects to downtown Davidson. Only 3 miles to Davidson College.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12707 Windsor Crest Court have any available units?
12707 Windsor Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 12707 Windsor Crest Court have?
Some of 12707 Windsor Crest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12707 Windsor Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
12707 Windsor Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12707 Windsor Crest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12707 Windsor Crest Court is pet friendly.
Does 12707 Windsor Crest Court offer parking?
Yes, 12707 Windsor Crest Court offers parking.
Does 12707 Windsor Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12707 Windsor Crest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12707 Windsor Crest Court have a pool?
Yes, 12707 Windsor Crest Court has a pool.
Does 12707 Windsor Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 12707 Windsor Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12707 Windsor Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12707 Windsor Crest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12707 Windsor Crest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12707 Windsor Crest Court does not have units with air conditioning.

