12707 Windsor Crest Court

Simply spectacular home with walk-out basement 2nd living quarters--fantastic guest or in-law suite! This is a RARE FIND! 2.5 story home with 6 BRs and 4 full baths on 3 levels: boasts a basement featuring its own separate kitchen, great room, bedroom and full bath, tons of windows and natural light, and steps out to a covered rear patio and patio extension. On the main level is the master bedroom with spacious bathroom offering double sink vanity and oversized walk-in shower. There is also another bedroom and full bath on the main level! Upstairs on the 2nd level are 3 additional bedrooms, a 4th full bathroom and bonus room. Stunning wood floors are through the main living area. Upgraded kitchen is bright and functional with large center island and stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas stove and white cabinets. Breakfast area steps out to a raised deck overlooking a rear yard with mature trees. Oversized two-car garage has extended space for a workshop area. There is plenty of basement storage space as well! Located on an almost 1/2 acre cul-de-sac lot in Bailey Springs subdivision which offers community pool and playground, the Davidson Greenway goes through the neighborhood and connects to downtown Davidson. Only 3 miles to Davidson College.



