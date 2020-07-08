1123 Central Park Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Gorgeous and updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home! Main floor offers beautiful wood floors. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Spacious great room with fireplace and built-in work desk with granite top. Upstairs you will find the laundry closet, 2 bedrooms & the master suite with ensuite bath complete with dual vanities and garden tub! Neighborhood has beautiful green space/courtyard! All this conveniently located within walking distance to grocery stores, banks, restaurants and so many other places Davidson offers! Easy access to I-77, schools and Lake Norman! The list goes on and on... Don't wait; this one will not last long!