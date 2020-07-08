All apartments in Davidson
Davidson, NC
1123 Central Park Circle
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

1123 Central Park Circle

1123 Central Park Circle · No Longer Available
1123 Central Park Circle, Davidson, NC 28036

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
parking
garage
Gorgeous and updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home! Main floor offers beautiful wood floors. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Granite counter tops with breakfast bar. Spacious great room with fireplace and built-in work desk with granite top. Upstairs you will find the laundry closet, 2 bedrooms & the master suite with ensuite bath complete with dual vanities and garden tub! Neighborhood has beautiful green space/courtyard! All this conveniently located within walking distance to grocery stores, banks, restaurants and so many other places Davidson offers! Easy access to I-77, schools and Lake Norman! The list goes on and on... Don't wait; this one will not last long!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1123 Central Park Circle have any available units?
1123 Central Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 1123 Central Park Circle have?
Some of 1123 Central Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Central Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Central Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Central Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Central Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 1123 Central Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Central Park Circle offers parking.
Does 1123 Central Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Central Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Central Park Circle have a pool?
No, 1123 Central Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Central Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1123 Central Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Central Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Central Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Central Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 Central Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

