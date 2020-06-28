All apartments in Davidson
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:02 AM

1105 Torrence Circle

1105 Torrence Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Torrence Circle, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Lake Living at it's finest. Nestle into a completely refurbished 2 bdrm condo on Lake Norman. Beautiful views, awesome amenities & easy access to I-77. This stylish condo offers low maintenance LVP flooring thru-out. Open concept design brings the kitchen, dining & family rooms together w/decorative touches such as crown molding, neutral silver gray walls, gas fireplace, designer lighting on dimmers, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless appliances, deep double bowl stainless sink, brushed nickle hardware & painted cabinetry. Step thru the sliding glass doors, from both the family room & master, onto a covered deck that overlooks the pool & marina. Remote control ceiling fan helps to keep a nice breeze on those warm nights. Master bath hosts a jetted tub/shower combo & designer features. 2" blinds cover all windows & secondary bedroom is on opposite end of home from master. Amenities include pool & tennis. Boat slips can be rented upon request. Refer to pictures for more details. Note - Washer & Dryer are in the unit, but landlord will not maintain. Pets are conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Torrence Circle have any available units?
1105 Torrence Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 1105 Torrence Circle have?
Some of 1105 Torrence Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Torrence Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Torrence Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Torrence Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Torrence Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Torrence Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Torrence Circle offers parking.
Does 1105 Torrence Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Torrence Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Torrence Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1105 Torrence Circle has a pool.
Does 1105 Torrence Circle have accessible units?
No, 1105 Torrence Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Torrence Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Torrence Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Torrence Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Torrence Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
