1105 Torrence Circle

Amenities

Lake Living at it's finest. Nestle into a completely refurbished 2 bdrm condo on Lake Norman. Beautiful views, awesome amenities & easy access to I-77. This stylish condo offers low maintenance LVP flooring thru-out. Open concept design brings the kitchen, dining & family rooms together w/decorative touches such as crown molding, neutral silver gray walls, gas fireplace, designer lighting on dimmers, granite kitchen counter tops, stainless appliances, deep double bowl stainless sink, brushed nickle hardware & painted cabinetry. Step thru the sliding glass doors, from both the family room & master, onto a covered deck that overlooks the pool & marina. Remote control ceiling fan helps to keep a nice breeze on those warm nights. Master bath hosts a jetted tub/shower combo & designer features. 2" blinds cover all windows & secondary bedroom is on opposite end of home from master. Amenities include pool & tennis. Boat slips can be rented upon request. Refer to pictures for more details. Note - Washer & Dryer are in the unit, but landlord will not maintain. Pets are conditional.