Dallas, NC
432 South Rhyne Street
432 South Rhyne Street

432 South Rhyne Street · No Longer Available
Location

432 South Rhyne Street, Dallas, NC 28034

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 1 bed 1 bath traditional home in Dallas, NC

Features:

Hardwood and tile floors throughout
Wheelchair ramp and large porch
New kitchen appliances
Driveway with parking

To schedule a tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listings at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

