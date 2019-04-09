432 South Rhyne Street

Amenities
Cozy 1 bed 1 bath traditional home in Dallas, NC
Features:
Hardwood and tile floors throughout
Wheelchair ramp and large porch
New kitchen appliances
Driveway with parking
To schedule a tour contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@mwproperties.net. Additional listings at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.