Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home north of base. Bonus room can be used as 4th bedroom. This home features an open floor plan. Great room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and hardwood floor. Large loaded eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large master suite with glamor bath is on the 1st floor. Screened porch overlooking back yard and security system. Approx 2600 sq ft. Must See!