Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

334 BeaconField Drive

334 Beaconfield Drive · (910) 620-8002
Location

334 Beaconfield Drive, Cumberland County, NC 28311
Pine Forest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 334 BeaconField Drive · Avail. Nov 6

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
334 BeaconField Drive Available 11/06/20 Ranch Style Home with Bonus Room! - Stunning 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in the Springfield Subdivision will not last long! This ranch style home features a finished bonus room, cathedral/vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and a great room! The eat-in kitchen offers a breakfast area, a kitchen island, and a granite counter-tops! The master suite features a walk-in closet, a jetted tub, and a separate shower! Relax in the great room next to the fireplace or entertain outside in the spacious, fully-fenced in backyard! *pets w/approval*

Directions:
Out Ramsey Street past Methodist U; just past Goodyear turn left onto Wolfpoint; left onto Sharpsburg; right onto Beaconfield. Home at end of cul-de-sac

Schools: (Please Call to Verify)
GS1: Long Hill Elementary
JRH: Pine Forest Middle
SRH: Pine Forest High

Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)
Water: Public Works
Sewer: Public Works
Electric: Public Works
Trash is either Cumberland Garbage 910-483-7100 but owner recommends the waste management it's a better service but cost more

(RLNE2483539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 BeaconField Drive have any available units?
334 BeaconField Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 334 BeaconField Drive have?
Some of 334 BeaconField Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 BeaconField Drive currently offering any rent specials?
334 BeaconField Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 BeaconField Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 BeaconField Drive is pet friendly.
Does 334 BeaconField Drive offer parking?
No, 334 BeaconField Drive does not offer parking.
Does 334 BeaconField Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 BeaconField Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 BeaconField Drive have a pool?
No, 334 BeaconField Drive does not have a pool.
Does 334 BeaconField Drive have accessible units?
No, 334 BeaconField Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 334 BeaconField Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 BeaconField Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 BeaconField Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 BeaconField Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
