Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

334 BeaconField Drive Available 11/06/20 Ranch Style Home with Bonus Room! - Stunning 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in the Springfield Subdivision will not last long! This ranch style home features a finished bonus room, cathedral/vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and a great room! The eat-in kitchen offers a breakfast area, a kitchen island, and a granite counter-tops! The master suite features a walk-in closet, a jetted tub, and a separate shower! Relax in the great room next to the fireplace or entertain outside in the spacious, fully-fenced in backyard! *pets w/approval*



Directions:

Out Ramsey Street past Methodist U; just past Goodyear turn left onto Wolfpoint; left onto Sharpsburg; right onto Beaconfield. Home at end of cul-de-sac



Schools: (Please Call to Verify)

GS1: Long Hill Elementary

JRH: Pine Forest Middle

SRH: Pine Forest High



Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)

Water: Public Works

Sewer: Public Works

Electric: Public Works

Trash is either Cumberland Garbage 910-483-7100 but owner recommends the waste management it's a better service but cost more



