332 Lancelot Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

-CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON QUIET COURT, ONLY FIVE MILES FROM POST E. GATE. ALL BRS UPSTAIRS. 1ST FLOOR HAS 9' CEILING AND HARDWOOD FLRS EXCEPT FAM RM. FAM RM AND MAS BEDRM HAVE GAS LOG FPLS. MAS BEDRM SUITE HAS GLAMOR BATH & LRG WIC. BONUS RM COULD BE 4TH BR. 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH BEAUTIFUL HOME!

-DREAM KITCHEN W/ TONS OF CABINETS & COUNTER SPACE, SS KIT AID APPLS, AND GLASS COOK TOP RANGE. OFC NOOK W/ DESK OFF BREAKFAST NOOK. OVERSIZED DBL GAR W/ UTIL SINK & AGDO. HUGE PRIVACY FENCED YARD, SCRREN PORCH, NO CATS, DOGS ALLOWED PER APPROVAL.



AVAILABLE JULY JULY 29