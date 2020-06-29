7608 Woods Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

27 yr old professional MALE looking for responsible, clean, non smoker as roommate to share this recently updated 2 bedroom condo. Tenant will have a bright & spacious room w/ own bath. Common areas are newly furnished and features a large smart TV. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bamboo hardwoods, vaulted ceiling in living area. Conveniently close to I77, Whole Foods and Birkdale Village. Unit is in a waterfront community w/ day dock and kayak/paddle board storage. Located across the street from Harris Teeter....you can’t ask for a better location! Background & Credit check required. Water and WiFI included. No pets. Non smoking only!