Cornelius, NC
7608 Woods Ln
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

7608 Woods Ln

7608 Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7608 Woods Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
27 yr old professional MALE looking for responsible, clean, non smoker as roommate to share this recently updated 2 bedroom condo. Tenant will have a bright & spacious room w/ own bath. Common areas are newly furnished and features a large smart TV. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bamboo hardwoods, vaulted ceiling in living area. Conveniently close to I77, Whole Foods and Birkdale Village. Unit is in a waterfront community w/ day dock and kayak/paddle board storage. Located across the street from Harris Teeter....you can’t ask for a better location! Background & Credit check required. Water and WiFI included. No pets. Non smoking only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 Woods Ln have any available units?
7608 Woods Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 7608 Woods Ln have?
Some of 7608 Woods Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 Woods Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Woods Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Woods Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7608 Woods Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 7608 Woods Ln offer parking?
No, 7608 Woods Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7608 Woods Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7608 Woods Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Woods Ln have a pool?
No, 7608 Woods Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7608 Woods Ln have accessible units?
No, 7608 Woods Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Woods Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 Woods Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 Woods Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7608 Woods Ln has units with air conditioning.
