7608 Woods Ln

Amenities
27 yr old professional MALE looking for responsible, clean, non smoker as roommate to share this recently updated 2 bedroom condo. Tenant will have a bright & spacious room w/ own bath. Common areas are newly furnished and features a large smart TV. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bamboo hardwoods, vaulted ceiling in living area. Conveniently close to I77, Whole Foods and Birkdale Village. Unit is in a waterfront community w/ day dock and kayak/paddle board storage. Located across the street from Harris Teeter....you can’t ask for a better location! Background & Credit check required. Water and WiFI included. No pets. Non smoking only!