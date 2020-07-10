All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:24 PM

7510 Woods Ln

7510 Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7510 Woods Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This 2nd-floor waterfront condo offers incredible views! The floor plan features 2 bedrooms, including a master suite that overlooks Lake Norman, 2 baths, and a family room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and access to a large covered deck. The kitchen has a pass-through into the dining area for easy entertaining.

Washer and dryer included.

This desirable community offers amenities including a pool and kayak launch, and is minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment at Birkdale Village.

Sorry, no pets.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 Woods Ln have any available units?
7510 Woods Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 7510 Woods Ln have?
Some of 7510 Woods Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7510 Woods Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7510 Woods Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 Woods Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7510 Woods Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 7510 Woods Ln offer parking?
No, 7510 Woods Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7510 Woods Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7510 Woods Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 Woods Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7510 Woods Ln has a pool.
Does 7510 Woods Ln have accessible units?
No, 7510 Woods Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7510 Woods Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7510 Woods Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7510 Woods Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7510 Woods Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

