7510 Woods Ln

This 2nd-floor waterfront condo offers incredible views! The floor plan features 2 bedrooms, including a master suite that overlooks Lake Norman, 2 baths, and a family room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and access to a large covered deck. The kitchen has a pass-through into the dining area for easy entertaining.



Washer and dryer included.



This desirable community offers amenities including a pool and kayak launch, and is minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment at Birkdale Village.



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**