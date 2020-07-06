20528 Harbor View Drive

Lovely move in ready town home in desirable Lake Norman Cove at Jetton. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with detached two car garage. Amenities include pool, lake access and walking trails at the lovely Jetton Park. Close to shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
