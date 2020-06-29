All apartments in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC
20309 Northport Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

20309 Northport Drive

20309 Northport Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

20309 Northport Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch Home With An Open Airy Floor Plan.Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops; Breakfast Area Vaulted/Cathedral/Trey Ceilings With Crown Moldings; Spacious Great room With Gas Fireplace; Tons Of Windows Thru Out Home; Oversized Master Suite, Huge Screened-in Porch Overlooking Mature Landscape; Check out the Attic Floored For Storage; Finished Garage With Massive Storage Shelves; Walk To Lake Norman/Pool/Shopping; Boat Access At Ramsey Creek; This Is The Life At Lake Norman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20309 Northport Drive have any available units?
20309 Northport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20309 Northport Drive have?
Some of 20309 Northport Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20309 Northport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20309 Northport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20309 Northport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20309 Northport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20309 Northport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20309 Northport Drive offers parking.
Does 20309 Northport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20309 Northport Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20309 Northport Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20309 Northport Drive has a pool.
Does 20309 Northport Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 20309 Northport Drive has accessible units.
Does 20309 Northport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20309 Northport Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20309 Northport Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20309 Northport Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
