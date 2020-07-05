18801 Nautical Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Second floor Cornelius condo near Lake Norman For Rent! Floor plan has Kitchen with Eating Bar, Great Room with fireplace, Laundry Closet off Kitchen with Washer & Dryer, Dining area and 2 Bedrooms each with their own Full Bathroom. Covered Deck and Community Pool and Fitness Center to enjoy. This second floor unit feels like a main level with only 6 stairs to go up and down. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE AND BASIC CABLE ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. Property can be available 2 weeks from an approved application!