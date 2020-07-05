All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18801 Nautical Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18801 Nautical Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

18801 Nautical Drive

18801 Nautical Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18801 Nautical Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Second floor Cornelius condo near Lake Norman For Rent! Floor plan has Kitchen with Eating Bar, Great Room with fireplace, Laundry Closet off Kitchen with Washer & Dryer, Dining area and 2 Bedrooms each with their own Full Bathroom. Covered Deck and Community Pool and Fitness Center to enjoy. This second floor unit feels like a main level with only 6 stairs to go up and down. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE AND BASIC CABLE ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. Property can be available 2 weeks from an approved application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18801 Nautical Drive have any available units?
18801 Nautical Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18801 Nautical Drive have?
Some of 18801 Nautical Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18801 Nautical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18801 Nautical Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18801 Nautical Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18801 Nautical Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18801 Nautical Drive offer parking?
No, 18801 Nautical Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18801 Nautical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18801 Nautical Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18801 Nautical Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18801 Nautical Drive has a pool.
Does 18801 Nautical Drive have accessible units?
No, 18801 Nautical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18801 Nautical Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18801 Nautical Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18801 Nautical Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18801 Nautical Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College