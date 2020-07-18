18710 Oakhurst Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

Beautiful condo overlooking the picturesque park area. NEW PAINT! Wood floors, tile bathrooms, granite counter tops in kitchen with tile back splash - beautiful lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & a balcony. Split Bedroom plan. Ideal location, close to restaurants, schools, Birkdale Village, Davidson College, easy access to I77... the list goes on and on! Building offers an elevator; short walk to the pool.

Time to see the best!!! Sorry no pets or smoking allowed.