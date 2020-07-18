All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18710 Oakhurst Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

18710 Oakhurst Boulevard

18710 Oakhurst Boulevard · (704) 201-4845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18710 Oakhurst Boulevard, Cornelius, NC 28031
Oakhurst

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Beautiful condo overlooking the picturesque park area. NEW PAINT! Wood floors, tile bathrooms, granite counter tops in kitchen with tile back splash - beautiful lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & a balcony. Split Bedroom plan. Ideal location, close to restaurants, schools, Birkdale Village, Davidson College, easy access to I77... the list goes on and on! Building offers an elevator; short walk to the pool.
Time to see the best!!! Sorry no pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard have any available units?
18710 Oakhurst Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard have?
Some of 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18710 Oakhurst Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard offer parking?
No, 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18710 Oakhurst Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity