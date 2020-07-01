Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

18615 The Commons Blvd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Cornelius Home for Lease in Westmoreland - Charming home w/over 3000 sq ft just renovated & freshly painted inside & out! New carpeting! This 4 Bed rm home is move in ready & under market value! Rocking chair front porch, open floor plan, formal & informal rm & Hardwood floors, custom kitchen w/breakfast bar open to spacious 2 story great rm w/fireplace. Large owners suite on MAIN LEVEL w/shower & tub, oversize walk-in closet. Loft and bonus room. Deck w/flat fenced back yard!



For a Virtual Tour Copy and Paste Link Below

http://www.seetheproperty.com/103863



(RLNE2152441)