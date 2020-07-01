All apartments in Cornelius
18615 The Commons Blvd

18615 The Commons Boulevard · (704) 737-0717
Location

18615 The Commons Boulevard, Cornelius, NC 28031
Westmoreland

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18615 The Commons Blvd · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3051 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
18615 The Commons Blvd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Cornelius Home for Lease in Westmoreland - Charming home w/over 3000 sq ft just renovated & freshly painted inside & out! New carpeting! This 4 Bed rm home is move in ready & under market value! Rocking chair front porch, open floor plan, formal & informal rm & Hardwood floors, custom kitchen w/breakfast bar open to spacious 2 story great rm w/fireplace. Large owners suite on MAIN LEVEL w/shower & tub, oversize walk-in closet. Loft and bonus room. Deck w/flat fenced back yard!

For a Virtual Tour Copy and Paste Link Below
http://www.seetheproperty.com/103863

(RLNE2152441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

