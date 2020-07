Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill on-site laundry 24hr laundry guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Caralea Valley Apartments is located minutes from I-85, Highway 29, the University Area and Charlotte, North Carolina. Caralea Valley offers one and two bedroom garden style apartment homes as well as two bedroom townhomes. The community bargains a small commute to North East Medical Center, Concord Mills Mall and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. By living here you will be just minutes away from your career, your education, and your fun and family time as well.