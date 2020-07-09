94 Wilkinson Court Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable ranch style home with fully fenced yard in the Concord area! Large windows with lots of natural light. Spacious living room. Large kitchen with breakfast area and lots of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms. Covered patio area. Level backyard. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.