Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

94 Wilkinson Court Southeast

94 Wilkinson Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

94 Wilkinson Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC 28025
Brookwood North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable ranch style home with fully fenced yard in the Concord area! Large windows with lots of natural light. Spacious living room. Large kitchen with breakfast area and lots of cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms. Covered patio area. Level backyard. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast have any available units?
94 Wilkinson Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
94 Wilkinson Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Wilkinson Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

