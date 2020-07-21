All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 780 Nannyberry Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
780 Nannyberry Ln
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

780 Nannyberry Ln

780 Nannyberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

780 Nannyberry Lane, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has an open floor plan with gorgeous wood and tile flooring. The living room is cozy with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has an island, lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and black appliances. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. The stunning master suite is a show stopper with lots of space including vaulted ceilings and HUGE walk-in closet. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!! Submit applications at www.rentallinkcharlotte.com. Property currently occupied. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Nannyberry Ln have any available units?
780 Nannyberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Nannyberry Ln have?
Some of 780 Nannyberry Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Nannyberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
780 Nannyberry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Nannyberry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 780 Nannyberry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 780 Nannyberry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 780 Nannyberry Ln offers parking.
Does 780 Nannyberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 Nannyberry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Nannyberry Ln have a pool?
No, 780 Nannyberry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 780 Nannyberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 780 Nannyberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Nannyberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Nannyberry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Summerlin at Concord
500 Summerlake Dr SW
Concord, NC 28025
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 Bedroom ApartmentsConcord 2 Bedroom Apartments
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College