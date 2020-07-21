780 Nannyberry Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 3-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home is a must see. The lower level has an open floor plan with gorgeous wood and tile flooring. The living room is cozy with a gas log fireplace. Kitchen has an island, lots of cabinets, solid surface countertops and black appliances. The upper level has two secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, spacious hall bathroom and laundry room. The stunning master suite is a show stopper with lots of space including vaulted ceilings and HUGE walk-in closet. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!! Submit applications at www.rentallinkcharlotte.com. Property currently occupied. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT.