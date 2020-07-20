All apartments in Concord
533 Harris Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

533 Harris Street

533 Harris Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

533 Harris Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2019, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers 1,660 sq ft of living space and is move-in ready. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Harris Street have any available units?
533 Harris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 533 Harris Street currently offering any rent specials?
533 Harris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Harris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Harris Street is pet friendly.
Does 533 Harris Street offer parking?
No, 533 Harris Street does not offer parking.
Does 533 Harris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Harris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Harris Street have a pool?
No, 533 Harris Street does not have a pool.
Does 533 Harris Street have accessible units?
No, 533 Harris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Harris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Harris Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Harris Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Harris Street does not have units with air conditioning.
