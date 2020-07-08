4094 Deerfield Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath all brick home in Oak Park! Main floor there's a formal living room, separate dining room, and large family room complete with fireplace and built-in bookshelves. The eat-in kitchen is a chef's delight with granite counter tops, gas stove, and an island. You will find a laundry room on way to garage. There are four nice sized bedrooms including the master suite. One of the guest bedrooms has private access to the hall bathroom. The fenced backyard has a large deck for enjoying the evenings. And, what's more? This home is on a cul-de-sac! Tenant is to provide their own refrigerator. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1750, and $350/pet deposit. Tour the home at your convenience No appointment needed. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. The code to the lockbox will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 application fee.