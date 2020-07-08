All apartments in Concord
4094 Deerfield Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

4094 Deerfield Drive

4094 Deerfield Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4094 Deerfield Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath all brick home in Oak Park! Main floor there's a formal living room, separate dining room, and large family room complete with fireplace and built-in bookshelves. The eat-in kitchen is a chef's delight with granite counter tops, gas stove, and an island. You will find a laundry room on way to garage. There are four nice sized bedrooms including the master suite. One of the guest bedrooms has private access to the hall bathroom. The fenced backyard has a large deck for enjoying the evenings. And, what's more? This home is on a cul-de-sac! Tenant is to provide their own refrigerator. NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1750, and $350/pet deposit. Tour the home at your convenience No appointment needed. Register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. The code to the lockbox will only last for one hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home will be required to pay a $40 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4094 Deerfield Drive have any available units?
4094 Deerfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 4094 Deerfield Drive have?
Some of 4094 Deerfield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4094 Deerfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4094 Deerfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4094 Deerfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4094 Deerfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4094 Deerfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4094 Deerfield Drive offers parking.
Does 4094 Deerfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4094 Deerfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4094 Deerfield Drive have a pool?
No, 4094 Deerfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4094 Deerfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 4094 Deerfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4094 Deerfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4094 Deerfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

