400 Sweet Shrub Court NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

400 Sweet Shrub Court NW

400 Sweet Shrub Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

400 Sweet Shrub Ct NW, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home just waiting for you! Located in Winding Walk. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, golf courses & so much more! Awesome floor plan with Bedroom suite on the main floor with full bath. Upstairs offers lovely master retreat with huge walk-in closet & ensuite bath; 2 spacious secondary bedroom suits. Plus a large loft ideal for home office or rec room! Downstairs offers a gourmet kitchen that will delight the chef in every household! Open to great room. Large deck to entertain family & friends! All this plus a fenced in yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW have any available units?
400 Sweet Shrub Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW have?
Some of 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
400 Sweet Shrub Court NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW does offer parking.
Does 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW have a pool?
No, 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW have accessible units?
No, 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Sweet Shrub Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.
