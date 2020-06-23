400 Sweet Shrub Court NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home just waiting for you! Located in Winding Walk. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, golf courses & so much more! Awesome floor plan with Bedroom suite on the main floor with full bath. Upstairs offers lovely master retreat with huge walk-in closet & ensuite bath; 2 spacious secondary bedroom suits. Plus a large loft ideal for home office or rec room! Downstairs offers a gourmet kitchen that will delight the chef in every household! Open to great room. Large deck to entertain family & friends! All this plus a fenced in yard!