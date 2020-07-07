374 Halton Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great Location! Convenient to the University Area and the Speedway! Currently tenant occupied townhouse features a large open family area open to kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, crown moldings, and pre-finished wood floors on the main level. Upper level host large master bedroom with private master bath, 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Don't disturb current tenant or walk property without appointment. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com