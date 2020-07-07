All apartments in Concord
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

374 Halton Crossing Drive

374 Halton Crossing Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

374 Halton Crossing Drive Southwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Great Location! Convenient to the University Area and the Speedway! Currently tenant occupied townhouse features a large open family area open to kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, crown moldings, and pre-finished wood floors on the main level. Upper level host large master bedroom with private master bath, 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Don't disturb current tenant or walk property without appointment. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Halton Crossing Drive have any available units?
374 Halton Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 Halton Crossing Drive have?
Some of 374 Halton Crossing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Halton Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
374 Halton Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Halton Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 374 Halton Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 374 Halton Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 374 Halton Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 374 Halton Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 374 Halton Crossing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Halton Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 374 Halton Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 374 Halton Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 374 Halton Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Halton Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 Halton Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

