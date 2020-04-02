All apartments in Concord
37 Walnut Avenue Northwest
37 Walnut Avenue Northwest

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Walnut Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Walnut Avenue

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath town home in the center of Concord. The home has hardwood floors, tile, and new carpet. Brand new appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. Home has washer and dryer hookups in laundry closet. Home has great deck and back yard for entertaining. This is a must see! Quick and easy access to Atrium Hospital, Carolina Mall, I 85, RTE 73, downtown Concord, shopping, and entertainment.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest have any available units?
37 Walnut Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
37 Walnut Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Walnut Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
