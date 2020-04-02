37 Walnut Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath town home in the center of Concord. The home has hardwood floors, tile, and new carpet. Brand new appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath. Home has washer and dryer hookups in laundry closet. Home has great deck and back yard for entertaining. This is a must see! Quick and easy access to Atrium Hospital, Carolina Mall, I 85, RTE 73, downtown Concord, shopping, and entertainment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.