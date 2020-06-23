All apartments in Concord
305 Country Club Drive Northeast
305 Country Club Drive Northeast

305 Country Club Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

305 Country Club Drive Northeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

When rental becomes available (confirm availability date above), it will be set up for self-scheduled viewing at your convenience without the need to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. Once at the Rently website, type in the address of the property and you will be walked through the process to either register or, if already registered, to obtain the lock box code. The code you receive from Rently is good for one-time only for entry.

The property has washer/dryer connections. We provide the following: Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Security deposit is the same as one month’s rent.

All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.

**ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE SUBMITTED**
**PLEASE NOTE, WE WILL NEVER ASK FOR SECURITY DEPOSIT TO BE DEPOSITED AT ANY BANK PRIOR TO YOU ACCEPTING KEYS. WE MUST FIRST RECEIVE AN ONLINE APPLICATION THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AND VERIFY IT MEETS ALL OF THE BELOW CRITERIA**

1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property.
2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant. Credit reporting provided by Experian FICO
3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.
4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgments.
5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.
6. Co-signers are not permitted.

Pets: Pet must be under 35lbs (fully grown weight), no aggressive-breeds as defined by NC House Bill 956, uploaded document of recent pet vet record (showing current rabies info) required with application for the screening process + photo of pet. 1 pet maximum.
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $15.00 per month pet rent

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355 or 704-786-1360

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Country Club Drive Northeast have any available units?
305 Country Club Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
What amenities does 305 Country Club Drive Northeast have?
Some of 305 Country Club Drive Northeast's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Country Club Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
305 Country Club Drive Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Country Club Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Country Club Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 305 Country Club Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 305 Country Club Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 305 Country Club Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Country Club Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Country Club Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 305 Country Club Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 305 Country Club Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 305 Country Club Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Country Club Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Country Club Drive Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Country Club Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Country Club Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
