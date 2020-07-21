3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest

Amenities

Enjoy this adorable two bedroom, two bath house with hardwoods throughout except tile in the bathrooms. This home was recently remodeled and boasts new fixtures, fully fenced back yard, mature landscaping, two-car driveway. Locking large utility closet on exterior. Washer & dryer stay. This won't last long!



Copy and paste this link to view the 360 tour: http://bit.ly/3030Talledaga360



Utility Saver program for $12/mo (air filters) will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.