Concord, NC
3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest
Last updated January 24 2020 at 5:45 PM

3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest

3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest, Concord, NC 28025

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
in unit laundry
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this adorable two bedroom, two bath house with hardwoods throughout except tile in the bathrooms. This home was recently remodeled and boasts new fixtures, fully fenced back yard, mature landscaping, two-car driveway. Locking large utility closet on exterior. Washer & dryer stay. This won't last long!

Copy and paste this link to view the 360 tour: http://bit.ly/3030Talledaga360

Utility Saver program for $12/mo (air filters) will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest have any available units?
3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest offer parking?
No, 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Talledaga Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
