2753 Island Point Drive Northwest

Desirable ranch plan in Riverwalk subdivision in Concord is set on a corner lot and has a side-load, two-car garage. This one-story home offers 1301 s.f., with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Split bedroom plan has a master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan with a private master bath separate shower and garden tub. The extended 12' ceilings and wood flooring in the great room really open the space! The eat-in kitchen has tile backsplash and flooring, and recessed lighting. Step out to a large rear deck and a separate paver patio with a brick hearth to enjoy throughout the year. Convenient to highways, shopping, dining and more! ALL REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME BY APPOINTMENT.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

