2753 Island Point Drive Northwest
Last updated April 11 2019 at 8:55 PM

2753 Island Point Drive Northwest

2753 Island Point Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2753 Island Point Drive Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable ranch plan in Riverwalk subdivision in Concord is set on a corner lot and has a side-load, two-car garage. This one-story home offers 1301 s.f., with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Split bedroom plan has a master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan with a private master bath separate shower and garden tub. The extended 12' ceilings and wood flooring in the great room really open the space! The eat-in kitchen has tile backsplash and flooring, and recessed lighting. Step out to a large rear deck and a separate paver patio with a brick hearth to enjoy throughout the year. Convenient to highways, shopping, dining and more! ALL REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME BY APPOINTMENT.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest have any available units?
2753 Island Point Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest have?
Some of 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Island Point Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2753 Island Point Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
