Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

FRESHLY RENOVATED house near downtown Concord. Be the first to enjoy the updated features of this charming house. Tall ceilings, spacious rooms and closets, huge kitchen, rocking chair front porch, off-street parking, upgrades everywhere ... this house has it all! New floors, new paint, new appliances, new windows.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.