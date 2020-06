Amenities

Office/commercial space for lease! Very convenient location close to downtown Concord. Walking distance to courthouse. Has been remodeled. Has very nice finishes inside and out. Refinished hardwood floors, ceramic tile, huge lighted sign, corner lot and 1100 S.F. Newer HVAC, plenty of storage. Great for a law office or insurance office. Office furniture is optional.

Former office of CK Select Real Estate. www.ckselectrealestate.com Kirk Hanson 704-788-2255