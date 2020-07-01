150 Franklin Ave NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Close to downtown Concord - 3 bed, 1 bath with carport - Available 4.10.2020



3 bed 1 bath older home up-fitted while still keeping craftsman style charm. Hardwood floors thru out the house. Newly painted inside with newer lower kitchen cabinets and new countertops. Large windows in each room creates lots of natural light in all rooms. Good size front living room, formal dining room with bar area with opening into kitchen. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Single hall bathroom with full size tub/shower, vanity with new low flush toilet. Appliances include stove,frig and dishwasher plus washer/dryer hookups. Central air with gas heat and hot water. Over 1200 heated sf. Large unfinished basement great for storage - lawn mower, bikes, etc. 1 car carport next to covered front porch make easy access into house.



Qualifications: 1-Please do pre-drive by property/neighborhood before calling for appointment. 2- Monthly income should be 3 x rent. 3- Credit score 550 or higher. 4- Good,verifiable rental history last 12 months. 5- No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.



