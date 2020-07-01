All apartments in Concord
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

150 Franklin Ave NW

150 Franklin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

150 Franklin Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Close to downtown Concord - 3 bed, 1 bath with carport - Available 4.10.2020

3 bed 1 bath older home up-fitted while still keeping craftsman style charm. Hardwood floors thru out the house. Newly painted inside with newer lower kitchen cabinets and new countertops. Large windows in each room creates lots of natural light in all rooms. Good size front living room, formal dining room with bar area with opening into kitchen. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Single hall bathroom with full size tub/shower, vanity with new low flush toilet. Appliances include stove,frig and dishwasher plus washer/dryer hookups. Central air with gas heat and hot water. Over 1200 heated sf. Large unfinished basement great for storage - lawn mower, bikes, etc. 1 car carport next to covered front porch make easy access into house.

Qualifications: 1-Please do pre-drive by property/neighborhood before calling for appointment. 2- Monthly income should be 3 x rent. 3- Credit score 550 or higher. 4- Good,verifiable rental history last 12 months. 5- No serious criminal issues that show up on background check.

(RLNE4500346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Franklin Ave NW have any available units?
150 Franklin Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Franklin Ave NW have?
Some of 150 Franklin Ave NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Franklin Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
150 Franklin Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Franklin Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Franklin Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 150 Franklin Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 150 Franklin Ave NW offers parking.
Does 150 Franklin Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Franklin Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Franklin Ave NW have a pool?
No, 150 Franklin Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 150 Franklin Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 150 Franklin Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Franklin Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Franklin Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

