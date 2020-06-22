Rent Calculator
145 Lore Street Southwest
145 Lore Street Southwest
145 Lore Street Southwest
No Longer Available
Location
145 Lore Street Southwest, Concord, NC 28025
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THIS PROPERTY HAS AN APPROVED APPLICATION
Nice duplex located close to downtown Concord and Hwy 601. No Pets/No Smoking
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 145 Lore Street Southwest have any available units?
145 Lore Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Concord, NC
.
Is 145 Lore Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
145 Lore Street Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Lore Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 145 Lore Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Concord
.
Does 145 Lore Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 145 Lore Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 145 Lore Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Lore Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Lore Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 145 Lore Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 145 Lore Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 145 Lore Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Lore Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Lore Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Lore Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Lore Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
